Cape’s R60m school

The construction of a new high school in Eerste River in the Western Cape is progressing well, according to the provincial department of transport and public works.

The R60m project was commissioned by the department (DTPW) for the Western Cape education department.

Construction started in June and is expected to have been completed by October 2017, if everything goes according to plan, the department of transport said in a statement yesterday.

Once the project is complete, the school will be able to accommodate 1200 pupils.

The classrooms and administrative building are under construction. Phase 2 will start in mid-2017, including external works, landscaping and sports fields and a school hall.

The school will have a number of green features.

Rainwater harvesting facilities will help to irrigate fields and gardens and reduce operational expenditure in the long term.

“Teaching facilities will comprise 33 standard classrooms, two multipurpose classrooms, two science laboratory rooms and a media laboratory. The complex will also have a hall with toilet facilities, an administrative building, caretaker facilities and a sports field.

“DTPW is committed to creating short-term local expanded public works’ programme employment and skills training opportunities. A total of 80 persons living within 5km of the construction site are employed on the project.

“Workers are also benefiting from on site training, like scaffolding, life and technical skills training. To date, a total of R5.6m has been spent on targeted contractor businesses and R939200 on targeted local labour,” the department of transport and public works said.

The Western Cape education department has budgeted R1.29bn in 2016-17 for building and refurbishing school infrastructure across the Western Cape.

TNA Reporter