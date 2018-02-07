Capetonians’ efforts have pushed back Day Zero – Maimane

DA leader Mmusi Maimane has said he is proud that less than a month after his party started the #DefeatDayZero campaign in the Western Cape, the city of Cape Town was on its way to pushing Day Zero further back.

In a statement, Maimane said that due to the efforts of Capetonians, Day Zero had been pushed back from 12 April to 11 May.

“Our dam levels are currently at 25.5%. Over the past seven days, the city has consumed an average of 547 million litres per day, which is an improvement from last week.”

Though Day Zero has moved back by four weeks, level 6B restrictions remain in place, compelling all residents to continue using 50 litrers per day.

“We cannot afford to lose momentum now, we must keep going. Day Zero remains a possibility but we can defeat it if we collectively stay focused on saving water.”

Maimane added that in the past week, residents had proven that saving water and defeating day zero was possible.

-TNA Reporter