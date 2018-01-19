Captain Morris ‘KGB’ Tshabalala in court for bail

Crime intelligence officer Maurice Lesiba Tshabalala’s, aka Capt KGB, court appearance has been postponed for Friday after the state requested a postponement because of uncertainty as to whether or not the accused was employed by the unit.

Tshabalala who was arrested by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) on Tuesday in Pretoria, made his first appearance on Thursday in the Specialised Commercial Crime Court. He is facing five charges of fraud, theft and corruption.

The officer is accused of stealing R563000 from the SA Police Service secret slush fund meant for operational purposes. The officer is accused of using fraudulent invoices to claim money to install blinds at safe houses in Waterkloof Heights and Brooklyn in Pretoria.

According to the charge sheet the accused “did unlawfully, falsely and with the intention to defraud give out and pretend to the South African police that the amount of R478 900 was needed to pay for blinds and curtains for a safe house in 2013”.

The charge sheet further says that: “In 2013, in the regional division Gauteng, the accused did unlawfully, falsely and with the intention to defraud give out and pretend to the South African police that the amount of over R85000 was needed to pay for blinds and curtains for a safe house. Furthermore, and did there and then by means of the said false pretences induce the said South African police to the prejudice or potential prejudice of the South African police to pay the said amount of the R85105 to the accused.”

He is further accused of stealing more than R85 000 in 2013 .

While media reports have linked Tshabalala to former national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane who is also being investigated for allegedly taking kickbacks from police suppliers in return for contracts, Phahlane has denied this.

