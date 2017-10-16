Card expiry dates won’t affect payment-SASSA

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has once again assured grant recipients that the expiry of its recipient’s SASSA cards on December 31 will not affect payments.

The agency said that the matter has been resolved with the service provider Cash Pay Master (CPF) and MasterCard.

“Following an agreement with all these parties, SASSA can confirm that the official SASSA card issued to social grant beneficiaries will operate without any problem beyond the expiry date on 31 December 2017 printed on it,” said Sassa in a statement.

Sassa said that the card will continue to be accepted at retail stores as normal irrespective of the printed expiry date on it.

The agency said in a statement that the issue was bringing fear and uncertainty to beneficiaries who were asking themselves questions on what will happen after the expiry date. The agency says that the public should not ‘panic’ as the issue had been resolved.

Meanwhile, Sassa is still expected to finalize the agreement with the Post Office for it to take over the payment of social grants. The current contract with Cash Paymaster Services was extended early this year until March 2018 by the Constitutional Court after the Agency failed to find alternate grant payment partners.

-TNA Reporter