Cardoso motivated to make No1 fan proud

When Kaizer Chiefs defender Daniel Cardoso lost his father before the season kicked off in June last year, he did not only lose a dad.

He lost his No 1 supporter who always pushed him to be the best he could be in everything. Following Antonio Cardoso’s death, life has not been easy for the 28-yearold defender but the player’s biggest motivation is to do everything to make him proud.

With the amazing support of his father, the Amakhosi defender has managed to negotiate his career from Free State Stars to one of the glamour teams of South African football, Kaizer Chiefs and all the way to Bafana Bafana.

However, a recurring shin injury has since contrived to halt this upward mobility and Cardoso has since been unable to cement his place at Chiefs.

And at this tough time he believes his father’s support would have come in handy. Still, the steely determination instilled in him means he has resolved to forge ahead and be his own man. The player has made nine appearances for Amakhosi in all competitions this season and has also shown up for the club’s reserve side in the Multichoice Diski Challenge.

“My father was my No 1 fan and supporter. No matter where I played on the continent he will always be at my games. He never missed any of my games,” Cardoso said “He was the one that kept encouraging me to work harder when things weren’t going well and pushed me to be a better person and to do my best whenever I can. “The fact that he is not around any more makes me stronger because I know he is up there watching me and I just want to make him more proud about me and my family of course.”

Cardoso knows becoming a regular at Chiefs and earning more Bafana caps is something that would have pleased his father.

“Playing for a national team is every kid’s dream and my plan is to go back there but first I have to do well at Chiefs and I’m just waiting for that chance to play a few games.

“It’s unfortunate I got injured at Stars when I was in my prime but I do believe that I will get back as soon as I’m game fit again.”

Cardoso will hope to return to action when his side host Highlands Park at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

SITHEMBISO DINDI |sithembisod@thenewage.co.za