Carol continues to shine

Award winning South African sports broadcaster and MC Carol Tshabalala’s light continues to shine and is certainly closing off 2017 with a bang.

The first lady of sport, as she is affectionately known, has been named as the 2017 Glamour Women of the Year in Media.

When it comes to sport broadcasting, Tshabalala is one of the best in the world and that’s why she continues to receive a lot of praise and awards.

The recognition came as no surprise as she has had an incredible year expanding her global sports footprint by being a regular face on popular British football shows for Premier League Productions and joining the GG Gaming morning show team as an anchor.

Sixteen years after starting her career as a sportscaster, Tshabalala is on top of her game and has rightfully earned the title of the first lady of sport.

She joins a list of individuals who are making outstanding contributions in a range of fields.

