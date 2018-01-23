Case against ‘Captain KGB’ postponed again

Former Crime Intelligence officer Morris “Captain KGB” Tshabalala’s fraud case has been postponed to January 25.

#CaptainKGB bail application hearing postponed to Thursday, 25th Jan. @ANN7tv — Kalden O Lachungpa (@KaldenOngmu) January 23, 2018

Tshabalala made a brief appearance in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, where he faced charges of theft, fraud and corruption.

We are back at Specialised Commercial Crime Court for #CaptainKGB bail hearing. #IPID @ANN7tv — Kalden O Lachungpa (@KaldenOngmu) January 23, 2018

The application was postponed on Friday as the state opposed his application and to allow Tshabalala to submit a supplementary affidavit in response to the state’s case as to why he should not be granted bail and to address the allegations the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has made against him.

The officer is accused of stealing R563000 from the SA Police Service secret slush fund meant for operational purposes. The officer is accused of using fraudulent invoices to claim money to install blinds at safe houses in Waterkloof Heights and Brooklyn in Pretoria.

According to the charge sheet the accused “did unlawfully, falsely and with the intention to defraud give out and pretend to the South African police that the amount of R478 900 was needed to pay for blinds and curtains for a safe house in 2013”.

The charge sheet further says that: “In 2013, in the regional division Gauteng, the accused did unlawfully, falsely and with the intention to defraud give out and pretend to the South African police that the amount of over R85000 was needed to pay for blinds and curtains for a safe house. Furthermore, and did there and then by means of the said false pretences induce the said South African police to the prejudice or potential prejudice of the South African police to pay the said amount of the R85105 to the accused.”

He is further accused of stealing more than R85 000 in 2013.

While media reports have linked Tshabalala to former national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane who is also being investigated for allegedly taking kickbacks from police suppliers in return for contracts, Phahlane has denied this.

