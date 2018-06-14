Case against Mancoba Seven Angels members postponed to July

Six members of Manqoba Seven Angels ministry will remain in custody until their next court appearance after their case was postponed to next month.

The six appeared at the Ngcobo Magistrate Court in the Eastern Cape where they are facing multiple charges including murder.

The Mancoba brothers Thandazile‚ Kwele‚ Mfazwe, Philile and Xolisa were arrested following a tip-off at their church after five police officers and a retired soldier were killed at Ngcobo police station on 21 February this year.

Seven members of the church, namely Thandazile Mancoba‚ Xolisa Mancoba and Philile Mancoba‚ Luzuko Mbedu‚ Loyiso Dlambulo‚ Vumile Kwele and Siyasanga Mfazwe were killed during a shootout with the police during the raid at the church’s premises.

The will appear in court again on 27 July where the trial date is expected to be announced.

