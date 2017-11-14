Case against Patel accused of killing his mother postponed

The murder case against Limpopo businessman has been postponed again for further investigation.

Rameez Patel appeared at the Polokwane High Court for bail application following the murder of his mother.

Mahejeen Banu Patel was shot, allegedly by her son while at his son’s apartment in Bendor, a suburb South of Polokwane.

It is alleged Patel fatally shot her while out on bail for the 2015 murder of his wife Fatima.

Patel denies any involvement in the murder. He says she was killed by robbers.

He will appear again on December 4.

Edwin Matji