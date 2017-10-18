Case against Soweto rape accused school guard postponed

The bail application for the Scholar Patroller from Orlando East accused sexually abusing over 80 underage learners at AB Xuma Primary School has been postponed to October by the Protea Magistrate’s court on Wednesday.



The school guard appeared for a bail application on Wednesday and his case was postponed to 25 October for further investigations.

The NPA announced that they have received 15 statements out of the 87 total of the reported number of victims.

Out of the 15, the NPA says that they have derived three charges of rape and five of sexual assault.

The NPA called on the public to exercise caution and bear with the Department due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Meanwhile, the Gauteng Department of Education said that the learners affected range from 5-year-olds to 12 years.

The patroller was arrested last week after the rape allegations were brought to the attention of the Gauteng Department of Education.

This was followed by an uproar of angry parents who accused the school of concealing this matter.

This led to the school principal and senior management being removed from the school.

The suspect will be detained at the Orlando station for the identification parade.

-TNA Reporter