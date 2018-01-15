Cassper Nyovest bags 1st award for 2018

What a way to start the new year!

South African rap sensation Cassper Nyovest has bagged his first award for 2018, walking away with the Best Hip Hop award at the Sound City MVP Awards.

The Sound City MVP Awards were held at the Eko Convention Centre, Victoria Island in Lagos on Saturday.

Nyovest took to social media to express his appreciation, saying the award gave him hope for South African hip hop and African hip-hop as a whole.

New kids in the block, Distruction Boyz also walked away with their first-ever award, winning in the category for Best Group/Duo.

-TNA Reporter

