Cassper Nyovest bags 1st award for 2018

What a way to start the new year!

South African rap sensation Cassper Nyovest has bagged his first award for 2018, walking away with the Best Hip Hop award at the Sound City MVP Awards.

The Sound City MVP Awards were held at the Eko Convention Centre, Victoria Island in Lagos on Saturday.

Nyovest took to social media to express his appreciation, saying the award gave him hope for South African hip hop and African hip-hop as a whole.

I can’t express how much I appreciate this award. It gives me hope for SA hip hop and African hip hop as a whole. It says “keep going, you’ve got the right direction.” A Tswana Boy from Mafikeng did that!!!Shout out to the African Hip Hop fans!!All the glory to God. #SoundCityMvp pic.twitter.com/gr1lO5gNSl — R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) January 13, 2018

BOOM!!! Earlier on I posted a picture in this position with a Ciroc bottle and now it’s with an award for Best hip hop in africa!!! Big shout out to the African hip hop fans !!! I love you!!! Lagos Nigeria!!! Your energy is amazing!!! What a way to start the year!!! 2018 great!!! pic.twitter.com/7Q7lc6mEYN — R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) January 13, 2018

Lagos Nigeria Wassgud??? Cirocboy in the building !!!! Let’s take it to the top!!! #SoundcityMVP pic.twitter.com/UkGQG8OOTw — R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) January 12, 2018

New kids in the block, Distruction Boyz also walked away with their first-ever award, winning in the category for Best Group/Duo.

-TNA Reporter