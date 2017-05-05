Cassper Nyovest releases new album Thuto

Multi​-award winning rapper Cassper Nyovest on Friday dropped his much awaited ​third studio album titled Thuto featuring U​S rapper Black Thought and R&B singer Gaopele.

The 16​-track project also features local artists like Riky Rick, Nadia Nakai, Tshego and Jazz legend Tshepo Tshola.

Nyovest has described Thuto as his best work by far.

Watch Tito Mboweni video below

 

Here are some reactions from social media.

