Cassper Nyovest releases new album Thuto

Multi​-award winning rapper Cassper Nyovest on Friday dropped his much awaited ​third studio album titled Thuto featuring U​S rapper Black Thought and R&B singer Gaopele.

Here you go. I can finally let go of this body of work. My third offering #Thuto. Click on the link to buy on iTuneshttps://t.co/keGb7M00V7 I got to wait until 12am pst to get #Thuto 😂 @CassperNyovest — Goapele (@Goapele) May 4, 2017 — Abuti Fill Up (@CassperNyovest) May 4, 2017

The 16​-track project also features local artists like Riky Rick, Nadia Nakai, Tshego and Jazz legend Tshepo Tshola.

Nyovest has described Thuto as his best work by far.

I’m sooo relieved man… Just knowing that the music is now out there traveling & touching people in different ways. #Thuto in stores now!! pic.twitter.com/D54f1iJinP — Abuti Fill Up (@CassperNyovest) May 5, 2017

Watch Tito Mboweni video below

Here are some reactions from social media.

South Africans, the Minister of African Hip Hop has spoken. Listened to the full album 🔥🔥🔥 @CassperNyovest this is only the beginning #Thuto pic.twitter.com/lwERqdLj2A — Gift Nkosi 031 (@Giftyzar) May 4, 2017

#Thuto already number one on iTunes across all genres 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4i6YxyUNul — #zasound (@zasound) May 4, 2017

Y’all lying man #Thuto is really fire! Jealous Down!! @CassperNyovest worked hard on that, you gotta give credit where’s due👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/MrXxyqzpHT — #Shaken🎵 (@TurnMeUpChaser) May 5, 2017

Early in the morning my brother Sthethascope calls to discuss #Thuto. We think Destiny is going be the biggest song. What’s your fav? pic.twitter.com/mYnKhLMoDZ — SlikourOnLife (@slikouron) May 5, 2017

ohk can @CassperNyovest just make us a dvd for this album, can’t wait to see the music videos. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#thuto — Lesiba Lediga (@FAMA_JOHN) May 5, 2017

It’s Friday! 😊

Happy #Thuto Day to you all! Please go out & support @CassperNyovest as he continues to build his legacy. 🙏#ApexMotivation 💪 pic.twitter.com/f7hsklQ52w — Apex Aesthetica (@ApexAesthetica) May 5, 2017

#Thuto is gonna break recorda watch the space pic.twitter.com/j4sOfsVEey — Jacob StyleS Modise (@StylesModise) May 5, 2017