Caster and Violet say ‘I do’

Barely 10 days into the new year, South Africa has witnessed matrimonial unions of two of the country’s formidable personalities who tied the knot at the weekend.

After a traditional ceremony back in December 2015, Olympic medallist Caster Semenya said “I do” to her long time partner, Violet Raseboya.

Meanwhile, vinyl spinner Black Coffee and wife Mbali Mlotshwa made it official in an intimate celebration of unity held at Sun City yesterday.

In what looked like a fairy tale wedding held at the posh Chez Charlene, Semenya and wife said their solemn vows in Pretoria on Saturday.

The Limpopo-born 800m runner who celebrated her 26th birthday on the same day as her highly anticipated white wedding, could not contain her excitement as she gushed over Raseboya among close friends and relatives in attendance.

Among those include celebrities such as Idols judge and choreographer Somizi Mhlongo, television and radio personality Anele Mdoda, ANN7 TV news anchor Abigail Visagie, as well as master of ceremonies and long time friend and television personality, Aaron Moloisi.

“Fun times with the newly weds. Congratulations @caster800m & @sexyvio_1 #casviowedding,” tweeted South African sprinter Akani Simbine, who was also at the wedding.

NONTOKOZO GXUMISA