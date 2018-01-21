Castro makes his mark

LEONARDO Castro introduced himself at Kaizer Chiefs in fine style as he scored the winner in their 2-1 victory over Baroka FC at Peter Mokaba Stadium yesterday on debut.

Castro, who joined Chiefs from Mamelodi Sundowns this month, came in as a sub to replace Ryan Moon in the second half and showed why Chiefs desperately needed him. With the match in the balance as they were 1-1 and looking like it was heading for a draw, Castro had other ideas as his shot outside the box went into the top corner to give Chiefs all three points.

This is the second time in succession that Chiefs have come back from a goal down to win having done so against Polokwane City last week. They were 1-0 down and came back to equalise and the win the match. It was the same case yesterday after Baroka took the lead in the first half. They came back to equalise and eventually win the match.

It also shows that they have a fighting spirit which is a good sign as they look to challenge Mamelodi Sundowns for the league title. The win for Chiefs is also the first time that they beat Baroka in their history having failed to do so in four previous attempts. Baroka had a perfect start as they put Chiefs under a lot of pressure in the first half.

They had five corners in the first 30 minutes but Chiefs dealt with these well and were not troubled early on. Bakgaga were then rewarded for their efforts in the 31st minute when Lucky Ngezana scored from a rebound after Talent Chawapiwa’s shot came off the post. It was a half which belonged to the home side as they dominated Chiefs in all departments. The halftime pep talk proved important for Chiefs as they came back a better side and equalised almost immediately after the interval.

Moon got the equaliser in the 46 minute with a header after he connected well from Siphiwe Tshabalala’s cross to make it 1-1. Chiefs coach Steve Komphela made a few changes in the second half by bringing in attacking players Siphelele Ntshangase and Dumisani Zuma for Siphiwe Tshabalala and Gustavo Paez and they injected some life into the attack.

Castro also made his debut as he replaced goal-scorer Moon with 20 minutes left. They put pressure on Baroka who were happy to sit back and wait for counterattack ball.

With all their possession, Chiefs could not penetrate Baroka’s defence who defended well in the second half. Chiefs were then reduced to 10 men when Joseph Malongoane was shown a straight red card with 15 minutes left to play for retaliation.

Still, with a man short, Chiefs were looking like they would score any time with Baroka happy to sit back and defend so it took something special from Castro to get the winner.

