CCMA warns of scam

The Commission for Conciliation Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) would like to warn all the CCMA users about a scam going around aimed at defrauding people of their money, it said in a statement.

The person claims to help people get their default awards.

“The same person is also targeting applicants for Commissioner positions requesting payment to be included in scheduled Commissioner interviews,” the statement read.

In both instances, people are asked to pay money for the service.

“The CCMA has received two calls from people who allege that they were called by this person advising them to deposit an amount of R2000 for interviews which will be held on a certain date. They have also been advised to consult a medical practitioner for medical clearance,” the statement read.

The number used to carry out this fraudulent act is 060 732 1438.

This number then goes through to an automated message similar to that of a call center.

“The CCMA does not request any form of payment for services rendered nor does the Commission request any form of payment for inclusion in, or towards any interviews,” the statement said. “CCMA services are free to all users and applicants for Commissioner positions or any other advertised vacancies are called for interviews based on merits.”