Celebrating women in SA

As South Africa enters Women’s Month, various institutions and members of the public have scheduled events to celebrate the contribution of women to the prosperity and progress of the country.

The University of Johannesburg (UJ) will celebrate the month with a special event that pays homage to and reflects on the essence of women.

The event will include a talk in partnership with the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

It will be joined by media personalities like Mara Louw, Sam Cowan, Bonang Matheba and Yvonne Chaka-Chaka.

“During the month of August, South Africans of all backgrounds unite in celebrating national Women’s Day. The university has, over the past few years, taken pride in taking time to reflect on the essence of what a women is and to acknowledge the important role women play in our national life,” UJ acting executive director Moipone Qhomane-Goliath said.

The event will be at the Johannesburg Country Club and will also see the launch of Bonang Matheba’s autobiography, From A to B: Invest in your Sparkle.

Other events scheduled for the month is the Soshanguve Straight Line run and the Women Fitness Day in Glen Village.

The Soshanguve Straight Line is held under the theme Run With and For Women and consists of two runs, a 5km and 10km run, starting and ending at Gijima.

It will take place on Saturday in the morning and the money raised will be donated to orphanages.

The Women Fitness Day, hosted by BodyMind studios in conjunction with Curves Olympus, Belly Academy and The Lyra Project, is free for all women and will take place at the Glen Village North shopping centre on August 9.

While August is all about women and celebrating their contribution to society, The New Age took to the streets to hear men’s views on what this period means to them.

ANGEL MAHLO

news@thenewage.co.za