Chabalala ready to reach greater heights at Chippa

IT MAY not be the intention, but the match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Chippa United tonight has all the ingredients of making Justice Chabalala a star if he was not already. Chippa’s Chabalala is a talented centre-back who was bizarrely let go by Pirates, who instead opted for James Okwuosa and Marc van Heerden.

Of course, Pirates may have thought they were doing an amazing piece of business, only for their new players to be at the centre of a humiliating 6-0 drubbing at the hands of Sundowns on Saturday. Chabalala, who has vowed to give his best along with his teammates to stop the Downs juggernaut, will have his performance scrutinised and a five-star showing will definitely leave Pirates with something to think about. The defender, who won a few man of the match awards while at Pirates, has calmly declined all Pirates references, despite the Bucs being at the heart of the conversation this week, thanks to the chaos meted out by their supporters on Sunday.

“Everyone is excited by this game. Not because of Sundowns’ previous win, but because both teams play the same kind of passing football. If I do get to play, I will do my best. They are very good, but they can be stopped,” Chabalala said.

“I am not thinking about what happened to Pirates and I would rather not talk about that. I am settling in well here and we are playing well. My biggest dream is to contribute to the team. To give my best to Chippa. This is not to prove anything to anyone.”

Chippa will have drawn confidence from beating Baroka FC 2-1 last week. The win saw them move to ninth on the log with 19 points from 15 games, while Sundowns are fifth on the log with 25 points from 11 matches. Tonight’s match at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium will start at 7.30pm.

mmasekepem@thenewage.co.za

-Mmasekepe Matsebane