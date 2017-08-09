Chaos expected as N3 highway remains closed

TRAFFIC is expected to be at a standstill on the N3 this morning as the highway remains closed following the collapse of a pedestrian bridge at the Geldenhuys interchange in Germiston on Tuesday night.

While roads and transport MEC Ismail Vadi said investigations were under way to determine the cause of the collapse, the Geoscience Council has dismissed claims that it was due to an earth tremor.

The organisation said it had gone through its records and had not found any tremor that may have caused the collapse. Vadi has confirmed that the freeway will remain closed in both directions for the next 24 hours.

Vadi conducted an inspection of the collapsed bridge yesterday morning. He said the South African National Roads Agency Limited (Sanral) would demolish the structure, clear the debris and open the freeway to traffic once investigations had been completed.

Sanral said engineers and emergency services were at the scene and it could take at least two days for demolition experts to dismantle the remainder of the bridge. The cause of the collapse is unknown but some at the scene were speculating of a tremor and illegal mining.

“An independent structural engineer is on site and assessing the incident. Until the investigation is complete, it is not possible to speculate on the cause of the collapse,” Vadi said.

The decommissioned pedestrian bridge collapsed about midnight on Tuesday. Five people, including a seven-yearold girl, were injured. The bridge collapsed on three trucks and a car.

Another truck was passing under the bridge as it collapsed and was fortunate to escape with limited damage. A second car also sustained less serious damage.

“A female passenger was trapped in one of the trucks and was attended to by advanced life support paramedics,” Vadi said.

“She was trapped in the wreckage of the truck and firefighters were called to use the jaws of life to free her from the mangled cab. “She was airlifted to hospital for urgent medical treatment,” he said.

The other three adults and child were in a stable condition. The foot bridge was constructed in 1978 and has not been in use for a number of years.

kutullom@thenewage.co.za

-Kutulloo Madisha