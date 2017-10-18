Charges against chief justice burglary suspect dropped

The Randburg Magistrate’s Court has dropped charges against Nkosinathi Msimango, the man implicated in the offices of the Chief Justice burglary case.

The prosecutor announced on Tuesday that Msimanga would no longer be prosecuted.

Msimanga’s legal representatives were reportedly informed of these developments.

“This letter and opinion were written after he reviewed the docket. We are delighted by this. From the beginning‚ when Phahlane named my client as a suspect‚ we said this matter was a joke‚” Msimango’s lawyer‚ Sammy Mahlangu‚ told TimesLIVE.

Msimango was the alleged suspect and mastermind in the burglary at the office of the Chief Justice.

The court postponed his case in one of his previous court appearances in May as fingerprint evidence were outstanding by then.

He was one of three suspects who has been arrested in connection with the break-in where 15 Computers containing sensitive information about the country’s judges were stolen.

The police believed he had information that could lead to the recovery of 15 computers.

-TNA Reporter