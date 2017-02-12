Chemo admin guidelines created

A set of guidelines for chemotherapy administration has been developed on what has been hailed as a first for South Africa and a progressive move globally.

This is in a bid to prevent chemotherapy administration errors that could potentially be dangerous for both patients and healthcare workers.

The guidelines were put together by members of the Independent Clinical Oncology Network (Icon) in consultation with leading oncologists and cancer experts from across the world.

Clinical oncology advisor for Icon, David Eedes, has hailed the guidelines saying they are overdue given the ever increasing complexity of cancer treatments and the fact that chemotherapy can potentially be dangerous for patients and healthcare workers if rigorous safety standards are not followed.

Although there are official figures of how many people die from medical errors in South Africa, they often result in expensive litigation which threatens to bring the public healthcare sector to its knees.

“Whatever the true statistics for errors are, we believe that by following well-documented protocols by each discipline involved in this complex process, and ensuring good communication between the different groups of professionals managing cancer patients, this will reduce the risk for errors and also enhance the experience for professional and patient alike,” Eedes said.

Eedes said the decision to put the guidelines together comes following what he said was the discovery of an unmet need during a routine audit of Icon’s chemotherapy and radiation practices.

Sister Belinda Bailey, a chemotherapy nurse with extensive experience in chemotherapy administration, said: “During these inspection visits, the chemotherapy personnel requested assistance in their day to day work. – 701478