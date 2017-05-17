Chief justice office burglary case postponed

The case involving the alleged mastermind behind the robbery at the office of the chief justice has been postponed to July in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court.

Nkosinathi Msimango, 34, appeared in the dock yesterday, facing charges of housebreaking and theft. The matter has been postponed because fingerprint evidence is still outstanding.

Msimango is one of three men arrested in connection with the theft of computers from the office of the chief justice in Midrand.

The computers are believed to contain sensitive personal information about the country’s judges. His case was postponed to July 11 for further investigation. He was granted R5000 bail on condition that he did not interfere with witnesses or the investigation.

Msimango is believed by police to be “crucial” to the investigation into the burglary, which took place in March. Fifteen computers were stolen. Last week, the secretary-general of the chief justice’s office, Memme Selosengwe, said investigations surrounding the break-in and robbery were still ongoing but no further details could be revealed.

Selosengwe told the portfolio committee on justice and correctional services during a reportback on the office’s annual plan that new security measures had been put in place to ensure safety on the premises.

“The number of security guards has been increased to ensure more regular patrols, especially in vulnerable areas. Exterior lighting has been improved, the fencing will be replaced and more regular patrolling by the police will now take place,” Selosengwe said.

She did not say what effect the incident had had on the office’s work. Committee members wanted the latest on the matter as this raised serious security concerns. Members of Parliament wanted to know what measures had been taken regarding the safety and security of judges as the computers contained all their personal information.

The committee heard that discussions were under way to decide on whether the office should be classified as a national key point. These matters were raised during a presentation by the office on its annual performance plan and budget.

The office could not answer whether the incident could have been an inside job and what the impact of increasing security had on the office’s already constrained budget.

NONDUMISO ZWANE

news@thenewage.co.za