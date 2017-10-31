Chiefs and Polokwane City share the spoils

Kaizer Chiefs were held to a goalless draw by Polokwane City in an Absa Premiership clash on Tuesday evening at the Peter Mokaba Stadium. Amakhosi coach Steve Komphela has admitted that the Limpopo based outfit gave them a run for their money.

“Polokwane City didn’t make it easy for us as much as we controlled and detected and we had more chances,” said Komphela.

However, Komphela said he is disappointed with a draw but said he would work on improving the team.

“We had better chances. We always want to win every match is just a pity we couldn’t win this one but we have to look forward there’s nothing you can do about this 90 minutes is gone, done and dusted. You just have to go back and look at what areas do you think you could have done better,” said Komphela.

The Soweto giants are sitting on fourth spot with 14 points from 10 games. Amakhosi will return to action on 5 November when they face Chippa United in the quarter-finals of the Telkom Knockout at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

-TNA Reporter