Chiefs book TKO semi date

KAIZER Chiefs could finally end their two-year wait for silverware by going all the way and lifting the Telkom Knockout title.

With Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United out of the competition, Chiefs are left with a fairly easy task.

They joined Bidvest Wits, Polokwane City and Bloemfontein Celtic in the semifinals, which many will feel they are capable of winning, especially in cup competition.

Wits advanced to the semifinal by edging Baroka FC 1-0 on Saturday, with Celtic beating Platinum Stars 2-1 at home.

Polokwane City produced the shock of the weekend when they defeated inconsistent Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Chiefs yesterday qualified for the semis by beating Chippa United 1-0 at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth.

Amakhosi will feel this is their big chance to win the competition and end their two-year trophy drought.

They will face Bidvest Wits in the semifinal while Polokwane City will meet Celtic in the other match.

Bernard Parker’s first-half penalty was enough to send Chiefs through to the semis.

Chippa United had chances to take a lead in the first half but were let down by poor finishing.

They were punished when Chiefs were handed a penalty when Chippa captain James Okuwuosa was adjudged to have fouled Joseph Malongoane in the box.

Parker slotted home the only goal of the match to hand Chiefs the win and a place in the semifinal.

But Chippa, however, will feel hard done by over the penalty as it looked soft but their protests fell on deaf ears.

Meanwhile, Pirates will finish another year without cup silverware after they were knocked out by Polokwane City.

They lost 4-2 on penalties and this means that they will have to wait until next year to try in the Nedbank Cup or the league title.

Pirates last got their hands on silverware in 2014 when they defeated Wits 3-1 in the final.

NEVILLE KHOZA

nevillek@thenewage.co.za