Chiefs end the year empty handed

KAIZER Chiefs coach Steve Komphela will have to wait until next year to try to end the club’s trophy drought.

Following their exit in the Telkom Knockout semifinal on Saturday in losing 1-0 to Bidvest Wits at Milpark Stadium, the only trophies Chiefs can win are the Absa Premiership and the Nedbank Cup, which can only happen in May at the end of the season.

They had a perfect chance of ending their two-year drought by winning the Telkom Knockout but failed to beat Wits to advance to the final.

Komphela admitted that it was disappointing that his side won’t win anything this year but that he was pleased with the effort his side put in in the second half.

“It’s sad you want to see yourself come out of this but on the back of circumstances you just have to be more objective,” he said.

“Look at what we did wrong. Generally, the assumption and conclusion will refer to the question but in terms of looking exactly what transpired will come into play.”

Even with 10 men, Chiefs were the better side in the second half and had chances to equalise and perhaps win the net but could not find the back of the net, with Dumisani Zulu and Gustavo Paez the main culprits.

Fans may have left the Milpark venue disappointed that they won’t see their team win anything this season but they were not disappointed by the efforts they saw in the second half.

“We have so much respect for them, I think they feel for the players and they saw the amount of effort, more especially in the second half and the chances we created,” Komphela said.

“It was just unfortunate. It is not nice to see your people leave the stadium without a win and you only ask yourselves were they silent because of what transpired or they feel the pain of not winning the match.

“It was possible to win this match even with one man down. With respect to Wits, they didn’t pose too much of a threat, we should have won the match.

“But it happens, take your chances, equalise and try to find the winner.”

Komphela also felt that the early red card to Wiseman Meyiwa made things difficult for them as Wits scored from the resulting free kick.

