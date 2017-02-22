‘Chiefs have advantage in title race’

KAIZER Chiefs midfielder George Maluleka believes that having a season free of CAF continental football participation may be a crucial factor in their quest for PSL success this term.

The log leaders are already making the most of not having a clogged-up fixture list by topping the log – although their nearest rivals, Bidvest Wits, Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United, have games in hand. But Wits, SuperSport and Sundowns have additional workloads in terms of continental football to deal with in the coming months.

Wits and Sundowns are in the Champions League, while SuperSport advanced to the next round of the Confederation Cup – together with Platinum Stars. Maluleka said they are grateful that they are not taking part in any other competitions as they plan to place all their focus on the local league.

“I think it will affect the other clubs, honestly speaking,” Maluleka said. “We’ve been in that situation before, the year when we lost the league to Sundowns with 11 or so games to go.

“We dropped points, we were only drawing matches, we became desperate and that cost us a couple of crucial games. “So we don’t know how the other clubs are going to deal with all that, but everything will take its course.” Wits and SuperSport will be in action tonight, while Chiefs play on Saturday against Ajax Cape Town. Wits host struggling Baroka FC at Milpark and a win will see them return to the summit of the log, while SuperSport will welcome Maritzburg United at Pretoria’s Lucas Moripe Stadium. Maluleka insists they are not that worried about the other title contenders.

“We are focusing on ourselves and make sure that every game we play in we give ourselves a chance to come out with a positive result,” Maluleke said. “We have started very well after the break, all the training is paying dividends. We’ve have been working very hard and the boys are looking good. “It’s still early on in the season, only the start of the second half, but we can go forward from here until the end of the season.”

-Neville Khoza