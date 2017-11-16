‘Chiefs won’t ignore this silverware chance’

PHILANI Zulu is well aware that Kaizer Chiefs may not again have the opportunity they have now of winning any silverware this season and they won’t be aiming to let this chance slip.

Chiefs are two matches away from winning their first silverware in two full seasons as they prepare for the Telkom Knockout semifinal. They wmeet reigning Absa Premiership champions Bidvest Wits on Saturday at Milpark stadium, knowing that this is their biggest chance to end their two-year drought.

“It’s been three seasons if you count this one without a trophy and it’s all in our hands to win the game on Saturday,” Zulu said. “We talked about it that this is the only chance so far that we have to make it to a final and win a trophy. “We keep on motivating each other to make sure that we get the best out of each other just to make it to the final. From there we will have to see what happens.”

With Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United out of the competition, Chiefs are favoured to win the title ahead of Wits, Bloemfontein Celtic and Polokwane City. But Zulu vowed not to take anything for granted, starting with a Wits side that have been struggling this season as they sit second from the bottom in the log standings.

“Wits are also in the semifinal and that must mean something. The league is different from a cup because in cup competitions you just need to make sure you win and progress,” he said. “As for the league, it is a long process. We have a lot of respect for them (Wits) and we musn’t underestimate them. Obviously they also want to reach the Knockout final.”

The 25 year old left-back has been enjoying his football at Chiefs, recently following a difficult start to his career at the club. But he insisted that he won’t rest on his laurels. “Anything can happen from here onwards. Whenever I get a chance I make the best out of it and make sure that I give my best in helping the team the best I can.

“If ever someone comes and does a better job, I will support them because it’s all about winning as a team, not in just maintaining one’s position.”

