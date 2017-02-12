Child care boost for Ratlou

Residents of Ratlou local municipality received three new state-of-the-art early childhood development centres. They were also asked to take care of these facilities.

Acting MEC for social development Fenny Gaolaolwe officially handed over the centres and called on community members to refrain from burning infrastructure.

She said residents were often tempted to burn down properties during service delivery strikes while forgetting these facilities were meant for the good of the community.

“Service delivery should be understood in two ways. While the government is responsible for building infrastructure, community members must take care of the same infrastructure that is meant to develop their lives. Burning infrastructure delays progress in developing protest-prone areas,” Gaolaolwe said.

The early childhood development centres are in Mabule, Tshidilamolomo and Makgori villages.

They were built after the realisation that crèches in most villages in the area did not meet the norms and standards required to operate.

Gaolaolwe said their aim is to improve the quality and access to partial care and early childhood development services.

The establishment of early childhood development centres in villages and townships is in response to the national integrated policy on ECDs and the call for the government to invest in the growth and maintenance of infrastructure which is safe for infants, young children and their caregivers.

“We have spent R6m building two centres in Mabule and Tshidilamolomo. The third ECD centre was built by the department of public works and roads.

Each of these centres has the capacity to cater for more than 100 children aged 0-4 years, with four classrooms, a kitchen, sick bay, storeroom, office and a cool room,” she said.

Local traditional leader, kgosi Kopano Lekoko of Barolong Boo-Mariba expressed his profound thanks to the department for the massive infrastructure development in the identified villages.

He said the community was happy because the government had brought education to children.

“I urge residents here to close all crèches that are not compliant with the required standards and use these new ones optimally.

“We call on parents to bring their children to these centres,” Lekoko said.

The social development department has established similar centres in Kgakala in Maquassi Hills, Ngobi in Moretele, Tseng in Kagisano Molopo and Matsheng in Greater Taung local municipalities.

Gaolaolwe said two other centres were still under construction in Sefikile and Atamelang villages in the Moses Kotane local municipality.

