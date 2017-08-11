Child dies after vehicle ploughed into jumping castle

A 5-year-old girl has died following an incident in which a vehicle ploughed into a jumping castle in Delft.

The girl’s death comes days after a motorist lost control of his bakkie, hit a car before crashing into a jumping castle at a child’s birthday party.

It was reported that eight people, including six children aged between three and seven, sustained injuries from the accident.

Two other young patients are still recovering at the Red Cross Children’s Hospital.

Meanwhile, it is alleged that the driver of the bakkie fled the scene.

