Child sold to pay rent

A couple has been arrested for allegedly selling their six-year-old daughter for ​Naira​ ​​​400,000​ (about R17 000).

George-Sunday Udoh and his wife Victoria, were arrested on Wednesday at Ikom Local Government area, Nigeria following a tip-off.

According to punchng.com, the couple sold the child to enable them to offset their house rent and open up a small provision shop.

State Commissioner of Police Hafiz Inuwa said that the case has been transferred to State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department here in Calabar and investigation is ongoing

However, the father of the child denied selling the child.

“It is true that we don’t have money and things are very hard with me and my wife, but we did not sell our baby for N400,000,’’ he said.

