Popular choreographer Takkies, who recently announced her pregnancy in August with a video while on honeymoon has revealed the gender of the baby.

Nkateko Maswanganye knowns as Takkies and her husband Chris took to Instagram to reveal that they are having a baby girl.

The couple got married in August in style over having both while and traditional wedding on the same day.

It is said that the wedding was covered by Top Billing.

-TNA Reporter