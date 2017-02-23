Circle of fire for mayor Mashaba

JOHANNESBURG metro council proceedings were disrupted and chamber doors broken down yesterday when civic groups and the city’s residents tried to gain entry into a council sitting demanding that mayor Herman Mashaba step down. Police fired rubber bullets and stun grenades to disperse members of the Johannesburg Social Movement (JSM), the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union and city residents who were part of the Jozi@ Work Programme, which Mashaba has scrapped. The JSM blamed Mashaba for the violence, which broke out after he reportedly refused to accept a memorandum of demands “to save 8000 jobs”.

“This after he agreed to accept the memorandum as per the permission to march obtained by JSM. Police fired stun grenades, assaulted several marchers and arrested two others,” JSM spokesperson, Tshepang Mokgatla said. “Marchers then stormed the council sitting demanding that Mashaba address them.”

He said the incident could have been avoided had Mashaba, a DA member, acted as a leader of the city rather than a party political mayor. “We will approach the Independent Police Investigative Directorate about Simphiwe Ndosi and Sibusiso Msibi who were assaulted during their arrests. We have also instructed our lawyers to open criminal charges,” Mokgatla said.

He said the march follows the recent termination by Mashaba of several job projects such as Jozi@Work, Jozi Bread and Mushroom farming, which employed more than 8000 workers. However, Mashaba blamed the ANC for the violence: “This was a blatant attempt to prevent the council from passing the adjustment budget and bringing change to Joburg residents. We will not be deterred, the people’s business will be done.” Jolidee Matongo, ANC Greater Johannesburg spokesperson put the blame squarely on Mashaba who refused to accept the memorandum from people whose livelihoods were affected.

-Ntombi Nkosi