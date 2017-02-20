Citibank to pay R69 million penalty for collusion

The Competion Commission has on Monday announced that Citibank will pay an administrative penalty of over R69 million after being implicated for collusion and price fixing alongside other banks.

“Citibank N.A. will pay an administrative penalty of R69 500 860. This figure does not exceed 10% of Citibank N.A.’s annual turnover in the Republic of South Africa.

“Citibank N.A. undertook to cooperate with the Commission and avail witnesses to assist the prosecution of the other banks that colluded in this matter,” said the Competition Commission in a statement.

According to the Commissioner of the Commission Tembinkosi Bonakele “this settlement was done to encourage speedy settlement and full disclosure to strengthen the evidence for prosecution of the other banks.”

Last week the commission said it had been investigating price fixing and market allocation in the trading of foreign currency pairs involving the rand.

It said that from at least 2007 the respondents had a general agreement to collude on prices for bids, offers and bid-offer spreads for the spot trades in relation to currency trading involving dollar/rand currency pairing.

Banks allegedly involved include Absa, Barclays Capital, Barclays Bank plc, Standard Bank, Standard New York Securities, Investec, Bank of America, Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, JP Morgan Chase, JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A, HSBC, Standard Chartered Bank, Credit Suisse Group, Commerzbank AG, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, Nomura International plc and Macquarie Bank.