City of CT investigates alleged tender fraud

The city of Cape Town will today hold a disciplinary hearing for one of its senior employees accused of tender fraud.

Commissioner of transport Melissa Whitehead is accused of manipulating a bid in favour of a preferred candidate in a tender for the Foreshore Freeway Project.

The project seeks to resume construction on the Cape Town harbour that stood unfinished for decades.

Suspicion was raised when a bid evaluation committee, tasked with choosing one of the proposals for the redevelopment of the unfinished bridges was dissolved. Another panel was put in its place to do similar work.

The alleged manipulation was revealed by Executive Director in the office of the mayor Craig Kesson.

Kesson could face disciplinary charges as a result of the revelation.

He was appointed as the chief resilience officer by Cape Town Executive Mayor Patricia De Lille earlier this year.

-Edwin Matji