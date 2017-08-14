City of Joburg launches a monthly clean-up volunteer campaign

The City of Johannesburg’s Executive Mayor Herman Mashaba together with community leaders and various stakeholders launched a monthly clean-up volunteer campaign.

The cleanup campaign which is set to encourage the reduction of crime and litter within Johannesburg, Mashaba said no investors will show interest in the dirty city.

“There’s no way that you can drive economic growth in a filthy city, we must get the basics right,” he said.

Mashaba said the Aresebetsebeng initiative hopes to inspire a sense of community and accountability around cleaning.

“The campaign seeks to unite Joburg residents to work together with government and skilled stakeholders in ensuring that the City of Johannesburg becomes clean,” said Mashaba.

The City reported that it had initiated increased services within Pikitup.

“The largest component of this campaign will focus on cleaning the City, to position it as a job-creating investment and a City which its residents can be proud to call home.”

The campaign will also strive to encourage residents to take better care of the environment by promoting a culture of reducing, reusing and recycling waste in ensuring that Johannesburg becomes one of the cleanest Cities in Africa.

TNA Reporter