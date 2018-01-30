City of Johannesburg under fire for suspensions

THE city of Johannesburg has sacked more than 100 employees since the administration of mayor Herman Mashaba came into power in August 2016. A total of 13 employees have resigned and nine have been dismissed while others have been issued with final written warnings amid Mashaba’s declared war on corruption and promise to get rid of corrupt officials.

While Mashaba has underpinned his campaign with a conviction that the previous ANC administration was riddled with corruption and nepotism, the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) has accused him of conducting a purge. Among those who have been sacked are three members of the mayoral committee, Sharon Peetz, Anthony Still and Rabelani Dagada.

On Monday, Samwu welcomed the ruling by the South African Local Government Bargaining Council (SALGBC) Gauteng region that Mashaba and his administration had been unfairly treating workers at the city of Johannesburg.

Samwu Greater Johannesburg regional secretary Bafana Zungu said: “The SALGBC ruled that the suspensions of these workers constituted unfair labour practice in terms of the Labour Relations Act and as such ordered the uplifting of the suspensions and that they return to work by Monday.”

He said in addition to the uplifting of the illegal and unlawful suspension of its members, a criminal case (999-05-2017) which the city had opened was withdrawn against its members on the basis that there was nothing linking them to the so-called fraud and corruption.

“Workers at the city’s revenue department are part of a larger group which has been dealt with harshly by this administration. “There are workers across the city who have been on suspension for almost a year without disciplinary action taken against them.

“We will therefore be once again approaching the SALGBC to have all suspensions ruled unlawful so that workers can return to work and service the communities they were employed to serve,” Zungu said.

But Mashaba stuck to his guns, arguing that the SALGBC had only addressed procedural matters “and do not in any way suggest that the suspended employees are not guilty of the alleged fraud and corruption. “Indeed, the disciplinary hearings against the effected individuals are at an advanced stage and are set to continue.” He said the officials in question were arrested by the Hawks following allegations of fraud and corruption in the revenue department.

