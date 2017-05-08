City to meet with community leaders after a violent protest

The City of Johannesburg will meet with the community leaders of Eldorado Park after a violent protest in the area. The angry residents are demanding proper housing from the city.

The protest started on Monday morning when protesters barricaded the N12 and Golden Highway with rocks and burning tyres. The protest turned ugly when the residents started to loot shops and police had to use rubber bullets to disperse them.

The city said they inherited a backlog of houses from the previous administration and are not close to meet the residents’ needs.

MMC for Housing, Cllr Mzobanz Ntuli said​: “We realise that many of our residents have lost trust in the government, due to years of deep rooted corruption in the housing allocation process.

“Currently, we are forced to operate under the budget and plan of the previous administration until June 2017. For this reason we urge residents to bear with us.”

Ntuli said her department has finalised the housing list and it will be made public.

“My department has finalised the City’s housing list. The list is being audited to ensure that it is beyond scrutiny. In the next few months the list will be made public. Through this list, we will gradually begin addressing the City housing challenges,” said MMC Ntuli.

