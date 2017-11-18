Civil society calls for President Zuma to be arrested

A Senior Manager for Business for Social Change, Peggy Pillay says civil society will on 30 November march to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) calling for the arrest of President Jacob Zuma.

Pillay said this on the second day of the Veterans and stalwarts National Consultative Conference in Braamfontein in Johannesburg on Saturday.

“The ANC has messed up, the civil society is offering assistance to help improve the state of the organisation.

“Society needs to have strong leadership which is willing to work with the people in order to grow the economy.”

On presidential power and the constitution, Pillay said it is high time that South Africans rethink about the powers that seating president has as well as the role of Parliament.

“We do need to have the debate regarding our constitution, such as the property clauses. We need to relook the powers of the President and role of Parliament.”

At the same time, former Minister and ANC stalwart Sydney Mafumadi said the party is now interested in promoting the interest of some leaders.

“The ANC is infested with autocratic leadership, who made sure they stifle critical thinking in the movement.

“There is some autocratic leadership that stifles critical thinking in the movement, they stop at nothing to suppress critical internal discussions. Some members of our leaders are refusing to embrace the National Consultative Conference.”

Mafumadi added that the core of party’s current problem is the crisis of a leadership deficit, and that the movement has been morally captured.

Meanwhile, yesterday the party’s deputy Secretary General Jessi Duarte said the conference was not sanctioned by the party, and any resolution taken in the conference will not be representing the position of the organisation.

-Sipho Jack