Clashes over Manana sentence

LOUD cheers and clashes between pro and anti-Manana supporters greeted the aftermath of the sentencing of former higher education deputy minister Mduduzi Manana.

He was sentenced to one year in jail or a fine of R100000 in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court yesterday. After sentencing, Manana’s supporters burst into joyful song and agreed with the court for not handing down a harsh sentence.

But another group of supporters rejected the sentence, which they described as being too lenient and sending a wrong message against men who abused women.

The magistrate, Elvis Reddy, gave Manana until today to pay the fine of R100000 to the state and compensate the three victims within seven days as agreed. He was also ordered to start with his 500 hours of community service and anger management. Manana had pleaded guilty to three counts of assault with grievous bodily harm.

Reddy ruled that Manana would be regarded as a first-time offender. “Assault GBH is a serious offence. Manana admitted the offence and did not waste the court’s time and he is now attending counselling, which shows remorse,” Reddy said.

The court ruled, as requested by the victims, that they be compensated by Manana as follows: Mandisa Duma will be paid R2063.34, Noluthando Mahlaba will be paid R5014.20 and Thina Mapipa will get R1 403.92. This was earlier agreed to by Manana.

Phindy Louw of the National Prosecuting Authority said they were satisfied with the sentence handed down and they believed there were a few lessons that could be drawn from the case, one of them being that no one was above the law and violence perpetrated against women would never be tolerated.

Louw said that people needed to understand that for a just sentence to be passed there are a whole lot of factors that the court needed to consider, including personal circumstances and Manana manned up to his faults.

#NotInMyName chairperson Siyabulela Jentile said they would be lying if they said they were surprised by the sentence and they were mostly disappointed as this showed no regard for victims of gender-based violence. “Throughout the case it has been about him and no one has said anything about the victims.

The man has shown us that he is arrogant and not remorseful,” #NotInMyName chairperson Siyabulela Jentile said. “We have seen people wearing ANC T-shirts intimidating us hence the victims were not in court. They are fearful for their lives.

We were hoping that this case would send strong message. “We would have liked a jail sentence. We are calling on President Jacob Zuma to remove him from Parliament because we can’t have women beaters sitting in the highest offices.”

EFF Gauteng acting chairperson Mandisa Mashego said: “The message that is sent out is that if a man is wealthy or has some kind of standing in society, he can rape, abuse and kill any black woman and just pay a fine.

“His lawyer pleaded that he be given until the next day to pay the fine which shows how much money he has lying around. “His supporters ululated and celebrated with a perpetrator who pleaded guilty and was found guilty,” Mashego said.

DIKELEDI RAMABOPA dikeledir@thenewage.co.za