Class of 2016 jubilant

The Free State has overtaken the Western Cape as the top performing province in the matric examinations while Gauteng dropped to third place as the fairest Cape slipped to second place.

KwaZulu-Natal showed an improvement with a 66.4% pass rate compared to the dismal 60.7% last year but still remained among the bottom three performing provinces in the country.

There was an overall improvement in the pass rate of the record breaking number of matriculants who sat for the 2016 exams with a 72.5%. pass rate compared to the 70.1% achieved in 2015.

This was revealed by Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga at the official matric results announcement in Midrand, Gauteng yesterday.

Motshekga said despite the improvement in the system “we are yet to cross our own Rubicon”.

More than 800000 candidates sat for the 2016 exams, including part-time candidates.

Motshekga commended the class of 2016 for their improved matric results.

The Free State came in top with an 88.2% pass rate, followed by the Western Cape with 84.7% and Gauteng with 85.1%.

The Eastern Cape came in last again with a 59.3% pass rate and all five districts that performed below 50% came from the Eastern Cape.

Free State education MEC Tate Makgoe said the province was happy with the achievement.

“I’m very happy and I am sure everyone in the province is happy. I did not believe it, because I was out of the country. Free State has set a record,” he said.

Western Cape MEC Debbie Schäffer said she was happy with her province’s performance.

Motshekga called for more focus on the poorest performing provinces which include Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape. However, she praised KZN for showing a clear improvement from 2015.

There was a 65% increase in progressed pupils (those who were pushed to Grade 12 despite poor performances in Grade 11) who passed. Mosthekga said they performed extremely well, with 3335 achieving bachelors passes.

She said this vindicated the department’s stance to assist rather than fail poorly performing pupils. “Failing does not help them, but giving support does,” Motshekga said.

Another positive outcome was the strong performance of the poorest schools in the country, with 354 of the country’s quintile 1 to 3 schools achieving 100% passes. Special needs pupils also showed an improved pass rate.

