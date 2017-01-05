CLOSE
Home
National
Gauteng
KwaZulu-Natal
Limpopo
Mpumalanga
Free State
North West
Northern Cape
Eastern Cape
Western Cape
WORLD
AFRICA
Sports
TechknowAge
Jobs
FINANCIAL LIBERATION
Contact Us
More
Business
Comments And Analysis
#TNABizBrief
Competitions
Entertainment
Science
Subscription
Lifestyle
Videos
Keaton gets focused in McDonald's biopic 'The Founder'
Two Moroccan troops killed in C. Africa convoy attack: UN
'The Lovers' trailer sees divorce plans shelved
Firefighters battle blazes
Gospel star in the making
Thursday, January 5, 2017
Home
National
Gauteng
KwaZulu-Natal
Limpopo
Mpumalanga
Free State
North West
Northern Cape
Eastern Cape
Western Cape
WORLD
AFRICA
Sports
TechknowAge
Jobs
FINANCIAL LIBERATION
Contact Us
More
Business
Comments And Analysis
#TNABizBrief
Competitions
Entertainment
Science
Subscription
Lifestyle
Videos
Class of 2016 obtains 72.5% pass rate
January 5, 2017
0
8
Share on Facebook
Tweet on Twitter
tweet
RELATED ARTICLES
National Video
KZN implicated in matric cheating scandal
National Video
Students disappointed that their results were not in the papers
National Video
Class of 2006 meets class of 2016 in Mamelodi
NO COMMENTS
LEAVE A REPLY
Cancel reply
You must be
logged in
to post a comment.
Popular Item
On #ZumaMustFall, ZCC says don’t include us
Full statement issued...
Multiple cars stolen at Mall of Africa
Multiple vehicles have...
Right of Reply: Oakbay CEO responds to Floyd Shivambu
South Africa has...
Recent News
KZN implicated in matric cheating scandal
Students disappointed that their results were not in the papers
Class of 2006 meets class of 2016 in Mamelodi
About Us
Oakbay Investments
Vision & Mission
Terms & Conditions
Designed by FutureTeQ
© Copyright 2016 - The New Age