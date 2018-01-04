‘Class of 2017 breaks record in history of basic education system in SA’

Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga announced that Class of 2017 has recorded the third highest enrollment of Grade 12 learners in the history of the basic education system in South Africa.

Motshekga was delivering her keynote address at the release of the National Senior Certificate (NSC) Examination results held at SABC in Auckland Park.

She said for the past seven years the NSC pass rate has consistently been above the 70% threshold.

“The Class of 2017 must be commended for maintaining this trend. The 2017 NSC overall pass rate, with the progressed learners excluded, stands at 76.5%, a 0.3% improvement from the 76.2% achieved in 2016.

“However, with the progressed learners included, the overall pass rate, stands at 75.1%, a 2.6% improvement from the 72.5% achieved in 2016. This represents a total of 401 435 candidates, who had passed the 2017 NSC examinations. Well done to the Class of 2017.”

Motshekga added that the total number of candidates who registered for the November 2017 NSC examinations was 802 431, comprising 629 155 full-time candidates, and 173 276 part-time candidates.

“Of these candidates, 534 484 full-time candidates, and 117223 part-time candidates wrote the 2017 NSC examinations.”

She further said she is glad to announce that Umalusi had declared the 2017 NSC examinations as fair, valid and incredible.

The Bachelor passes achieved by learners in no-fee schools stand at 76 300, while fee-paying schools produced 67 867 Bachelor.

“This implies that in 2017 no fee schools produced 53% of the Bachelor passes (compared to 52% in 2016, and 51% in 2015, while the fee paying schools produced 47% Bachelor passes compared to 48% in 2016 and 49% in 2015).

“The significance of no fee schools versus those produced by fee paying schools in 2016 of 4%, has increased to 6% in 2017.”

The top ten performing districts in the country are:

1.) Fezile Dabi Free State

2.) Thabo Mafutsanyana in the Free State

3.)Tshwane South in Gauteng

4.)Ekurhuleni North in Gauteng

5.)Tshwane North in Gauteng

6.) Tied at sixth, are Gauteng West and Johannesburg West in Gauteng with 88.6%

8.) Sedibeng East in Gauteng with 87.9%

9.) Gauteng, Johannesburg East in Gauteng

10.) Overbergin the Western Cape

-TNA Reporter