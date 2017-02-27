Claws in couture catfight

South Africa’s fashion doyens David Tlale and Paledi Segapo are reportedly involved in a catfight that involves accusations of plagiarism.

The two designers, who were behind the looks of Metro FM Music Award co-host, Amon Mokoena, on Saturday, are said to be fighting over a blue drape suit said to be the brainchild of one of Tlale’s interns, Siphosihle Masango. Tlale took to social media where he accused Pulse Homme’s Segapo of having stolen from one of his interns, who was part of the Intern by David Tlale internship programme in 2016. He posted a picture of the two similar blue outfits on Instagram with the words: “It was 1st my black lip, designs, but now you are on to my interns @paledisegapo, you gotta stop. Design on the left is by @sihle_snow.”

Segapo, who wore the blue suit in the centre of the storm at the Metro FM Awards on Saturday then challenged his peer to get his facts straight before accusing him of theft. “@davidtlale it’s imperative to get facts right, we need to learn 2 apply a level of emotional intelligence & I’m sorry I didn’t know uve invented goth lip.”

Segapo said the outfit was in fact an original design by budding designer Thando Piliso.

Tlale refused to eleborate further saying: “I have nothing to say to you about this. I am not giving this story any airtime.”

Yesterday Segapo defended himself and issued a statement saying he was disappointed with his colleague for the accusations levelled against him.

“As a designer I pride myself in my work and my brand and as such would never do anything to put it in jeopardy. It is not only unethical but also disrespectful to pass off another creative’s work as that of your own,” Segapo said.

Both designers have become well known for cutting edge designs, which have seen them earn international recognition. Tlale has over the years showcased his work at New York Fashion Week on numerous occasions, while for his efforts Segapo has tasted success in Africa as well as Europe.

SIYABONGA SITHOLE

