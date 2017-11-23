Clinic back on track

HEALTH services resumed yesterday at the Klipspruit West Clinic after the facility was shut down on Monday amid threats to the safety of staff and patients. The MMC for health and social development, Dr Mpho Phalatse intervened and held a series of meetings with stakeholders that included residents and the local police to ensure normal operations at the clinic resumed.

The city’s group forensic investigation services department, spearheaded by Gen Shadrack Sibiya, who worked closely with the metro police, were able to isolate the instigators who had since apologised to the staff at the clinic after an earlier incident The clinic was closed following threats to staff by individuals who were disgruntled about the arrest of one of their relatives who had allegedly vandalised property at the clinic.

“We have engaged law enforcement agencies to help us deal with criminal elements, as well as the safety and security threats in and around the clinic,” Dr Phalatse said. “The clinic will be open for health services today and other issues of urgent concern raised at yesterday’s meetings will be dealt with on an ongoing basis,” she said.

“Lawlessness will not prevail in the city of Johannesburg. There will be consequences for any action that threatens the integrity of our services or the well-being of our staf and residents,” Phalatse said. She said the metro police would continue to monitor the situation and patrol the area so as to see to the safety of staff and patients going forward.

Earlier this year, the Johannesburg Development Agency (JDA) suspended construction work at the Orchards Clinic in Orange Grove over allegations of structural under-design by the appointed engineer. An independent engineer was appointed in March to investigate the validity of the claims. The investigation was completed in August. The findings revealed that some of the structural members of the building such as beams and columns for the basement were under-designed.

“The recommendations from the independent engineer are that the only remedial work required is the strengthening of the beams and slabs mainly in the basement by means of additional steel support and that there is no need to demolish the structure as it stands,” acting chief executive of the JDA, Christo Botes, said.

“The contract with the previously appointed engineers has been terminated. The process to claim abortive costs and additional construction costs will be initiated against the professional indemnity cover of the engineering firm responsible,” Botes said.

Remedial work at the Orchards Clinic will commence early next year. It is anticipated that the project will be completed before the end next year.

-Ntombi Nkosi