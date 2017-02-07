Clock ticking for illegal immigrants

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba reiterated his plan to flush out illegal immigrants from Johannesburg.

In a long letter sent to the African Diaspora Forum (ADF) Mashaba described the migrants without documentation as criminals.

The home affairs department said it would confine itself to previous statements made on the matter which warned against citizens taking matters into their own hands when there were legal means through the department to control illegal migration and effect deportations as necessary.

Mashaba said action would be taken against illegal migrants and they would be arrested. He also said the government should intensify efforts to deport the illegal foreigners.

“I’m asking the national government, home affairs in particular, as we arrest these people please tell us where to take them,” Mashaba said.

“Either issue them with documentation or get them out of our country.

“These criminal elements have no respect for the laws of this country whatsoever and our communities are so desperate. They can’t seek their houses, they can’t run anywhere. Where must our people run to?”

Mashaba’s policies have been criticised since coming into office, with the South African Municipal Workers Union in the past, likening him to US President Donald Trump.

The chairperson of the diaspora forum, Marc Gbaffou, yesterday said it was concerned that Mashaba continued to make such statements that could see even those who were legally in the country end up being caught up in xenophobic attacks.

“We would like to meet with Mashaba in person to talk about his statements and the impact they may have on migrants, maybe this will help,” Gbaffou said.

“It is not advisable for him to start something that he will not be able to manage and control. This gives us the impression that he wants to make his mark as the new mayor at the expense of migrants.”

However the mayor said he was an unapologetic believer in the rule of law as a prerequisite for the kind of the city his office wanted it to be.

