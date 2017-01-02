Co-op gets half a million

After performing well in its category in the Eskom Business Investment Competition (BIC) awards, the Vhumatshelo Crop Farming Cooperative has now received backing from the Limpopo department of social development in the form of a R450000 grant to help grow its operations.

The Makhado-based co-op, which specialises in carrots and cabbages, was started by five unemployed youths in 2012.

After weighing up a few income-generating options, the group decided that agriculture was a more viable option. They entered the 2016 BIC awards and were named second runner-up in the agriculture and agro-processing sector at the awards ceremony in September.

Prior to entering the competition, the co-op had applied for funding in a project run by the department of social development, looking to assist women and youth-run businesses promoting food security and fighting unemployment through their businesses.

According to co-op chairperson Lutendo Ramahala participating and having a good run in the BIC helped them in their quest for growth and to be taken seriously as a business in the agricultural sector. “Being recognised by the BIC helped our case as it demonstrated that we have a good foundation as a business and that we are making a difference in our local economy,” Ramahala said.

The co-op will be injecting the funds back into the business as it looks to improve its operations.

Among others it’s going to have a water borehole sunk, buy a generator, a water tank, protective clothing for employees and office equipment.

“We will also be arranging some capacity building training workshops for employees.

“We missed out on good contracts before as we didn’t have the requisite capacity, but this grant is going to help us take our operations to a higher level.

“We’ll also be hiring five new employees and adding butternut to our production. We are also looking at securing a contract with NTK to provide them with sugar beans.

“This will all be in addition to the contract we have with the Vhembe fresh produce market,” Ramahala said. – 701198

-TNA Reporter