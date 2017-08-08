Coach unveils its collaboration with Selena Gomez

More than a month after it presented pictures of its first campaign with Selena Gomez, leather goods brand Coach has unveiled a further milestone in its collaboration with the American singer and actress, with the launch of the “Coach x Selena Gomez” collection.

Actress, singer, fashion icon, and now designer, Selena Gomez has added a new string to her bow with this collaboration with Coach. Gomez joined forces with Stuart Vevers, the artistic director of the leather goods house, to design several chic and feminine leather pieces including the “Selena Grace” bag.

The key piece in the “Coach x Selena Gomez” collection, the “Selena Grace” has been designed to be worn both on the shoulder or the arm, in line with different women’s needs and tastes.

The singer of “Fetish” added several personal touches to the design, including a tag bearing her signature, an internal story patch bearing the empowering message “To be you is to be strong”, and the adage “Love yourself first” which is embossed on the bottom of the bag.

The double-handled bag is available in several exclusive colours: Selena Black Cherry, Selena White and Selena Red. The collection also includes a wristlet, a card holder, and charms that can be clipped to the handbag.

“I’m very excited for everyone to finally see the design Stuart and I worked on together,” said the American singer about the Selena Grace bag. “I can’t wait to carry it—it’s totally versatile, perfect to wear day-to-night and it goes with everything.”

Pieces created as part of the “Coach x Selena Gomez” partnership will be on sale in Coach boutiques and sales outlets, as well as on www.coach.com from September 1. Prices for individual items will range from 50 to 495 euros.

-Relaxnews