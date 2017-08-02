Coaches always scapegoats on sinking Bucs ship

KJELL Jonevret has resigned from Orlando Pirates but it seems the problems at the club are not with who coaches the club’s players. With Pirates having had three coaches last season, the club continued to struggle in the Absa Premiership and some believe that the club’s

problems revolve around its players.

When Muhsin Ertugral left the club following the 6-1 thumping at the hands of SuperSport United in a league match, Augusto Palacios took over but couldn’t do anything to save

the sinking ship. Jonevret was then appointed in February after Pirates lost 6-0 to Mamelodi Sundowns, but he too couldn’t do anything to save the club from the dismal season they endured.

Despite guiding them to the Nedbank Cup final against SuperSport United where they lost 4-1, Jonevret only registered two wins in the league since he took over in February and saw the club finish outside the top eight for the first time in the PSL era.

Even though it was still early in his Pirates tenure, Jonevret never looked like a coach who would get Pirates out of the mess they find themselves in. It appears that the problems lie

with players who many fans say are not playing for the badge but only for themselves.

Three coaches have failed with the same group of players and perhaps this is the time the club management should offload some of them and give those who are hungry a chance to display their talents. Some senior players have not shown any commitment or fighting spirit this past season and need to be released.

This will be a huge challenge for incoming coach Milutin Sredojevic who it is believed will replace Jonevret at the club. His first task will be to get the club out of the mess they find themselves in and instil discipline and confidence if they are to return to their former

glory days.

Some positives, however, are that Sredojevic was in charge of Pirates in the past and knows what it is needed to get the Buccaneers sailing straight again. He was in charge for seven months from July 2006 to January 2007 while he was still a rookie.

He will return with a vastly enhanced reputation having helped Uganda qualify for this year’s Africa Nations Cup in Gabon He quit as their coach last weekend and flew to South Africa to

conclude the deal with the Buccaneers and will likely be introduced on Monday. He was also in charge when Pirates played in the 2006 CAF Champions League semifinal.

nevillek@thenewage.co.za

-Neville Khoza