Coal acquires PAR Coal for R275m

COAL of Africa (CoAL) said yesterday it had completed the acquisition of Pan African Resources Coal Holdings (PAR Coal), in the June quarter for R275m.

PAR Coal holds 91% in Uitkomst Colliery, known for a high grade thermal export quality coal deposit with metallurgical applications in Utrecht, KwaZulu-Natal. For the year ended June, the plant produced 508 510 tons, which consisted of 458 350 mined tons and 50 160 bought-in tons.

CoAl also achieved a production rate of 5.5 million tons per annum with a capital requirement of R3.68bn in the Makhado coking coal project over the same period. During the quarter, the company completed its first drawdown of R120m of the loan agreement with the Industrial Development Corporation and Baobab for the Makhado project.

The loan’s proceeds are being used to advance the operations and implementation of the Makhado project. “The acquisition of the Uitkomst colliery therefore represented a highly compelling and attractive value proposition that CoAL believes will provide immediate cash flows to support the company as it continues to progress with the development of the Makhado project,” CoAL said.

The company is reviewing prospects for the acquisition of a second cash generator, which will represent another step in the process of becoming self-sufficient.

business@thenewage.co.za