Coalition challenges copyright bill aspects

A GROUP of creative industry bodies under the copyright alliance led by Samro, Capasso, Risa and other sectors claim that the Copyright Amendment Bill, which seeks to modernise the country’s copyright regime, will end up disadvantaging the very creators copyright the bill aims to protect.

Ahead of the parliamentary portfolio committee on trade and industry presentation next month, the coalition launched an online petition in a bid to persuade the bill drafters to reconsider some of the unfavourable aspects of the new copyright act.

Speaking to The New Age Tebogo Sithathu who represents the Musicians Association of South Africa said the bill will only serve to give power to users of intellectual property such as record labels and service providers at the expense of artists.

“The issue of fair use is that it will present a problem for artists as the bill favours service providers more than it does artists and owners of copyright.”

His sentiments were echoed by Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro) CEO Nothando Migogo.

“If anyone writes a song and another person uses it in a school or an educational documentary, the artist who wrote the music will not get any royalties from the music.”

This bill essentially says “well, you can use it for free as long as a court of law will find the use to be fair”, she said.

However, copyright law expert Graeme Gilfillan disputed the stance taken by the coalition, saying that “all creators will be much better off, for many reasons, than before”.

“South Africa has one of the oldest copyright acts in Africa. This bill will go a long way to taking the country far closer to a great copyright act and certainly far better equipped to address the digital world we live in,” he said.

Gilfillan said “incumbents” (most of them under the copyright coalition) are the ones who stand to lose.

“It is true that the bill in its current form, will turn their world upside down and there are many who view such as not a bad thing at all,” he said.

SIYABONGA SITHOLE

