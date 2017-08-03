Coffin accused asked me how I would like to die – Mlotshwa

Victor Mlotshwa told a court Thursday that one of the two men who forced him into a coffin said threatened to put a snake into the coffin.

Mlotshwa was on the stand for the second day testifying in the trial of Willem Oosthuizen and Theo Martins Jackson who are accused of assaulting and forcing Mlotshwa into a coffin and threatening to pour petrol on him.

The trial is continuing at the Delmas High Court in Mpumalanga.

The man who was assaulted and forced into a coffin, Victor Mlotshwa took to the stand to testify and revealed the ordeal that he went through during the incident.

The trial of the duo,Willem Oosthuizen and Theo Martins Jackson who are accused of assaulting and forcing Victor Mlotshwa into a coffin and threatened to pour petrol on him continued at the Delmas Magistrate’s Court.

Mlotshwa told the court that while they had put him in the coffin he heard one the accused suggesting that they should put a snake in the coffin.

They then threatened to set him alight but he pleaded with them.

He said the accused asked him to choose how he would like to die while they were assaulting him.

He says that they also used a stick to assault him.

They also intimidated him not to report the matter to the police and threatened to kill him if he did.

He added that there were many similar incidents like this that happened in the farms and accused the police of knowing about it but doing nothing to assist.

However, he managed to escape and the two men did not chase after him. He later went to report the matter to the police.

A new video of Victor Mlotshwa being forced into a coffin has emerged. The video was played today in court for the first time in the presence of the victim, lawyers and the judge. Victor is heard begging for his life in this new video.